Camille Rowe

The Dunkirk star sparked dating rumors with the French model in 2017 while attending a Fleetwood Mac concert in NYC. An eyewitness told Us at the time, “They looked really cozy. They seemed like they were having a good time and were enjoying each other’s company.” The pair dated for a year before calling it quits. Styles’ collaborator Tom Hull told Rolling Stone in 2019 that the breakup “had a big impact on him.”