March 2019

Nicks was the first woman in history to be inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame twice (both as a member of Fleetwood Mac in 1998 and as a solo artist in 2019). At her second ceremony, Styles professed his longtime love for the “Rhiannon” songstress.

“She is more than a role model — she’s a beacon to all of us. Whenever you hear her voice, life gets a little bit better. When she sings, the world is hers, and it is yours. She is everything you’ve ever wanted in a lady, in a lover, in a friend,” he said, as Nicks joked that she loved the Brit’s work in ‘NSync.