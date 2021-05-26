November 2020

Styles broke the internet when he posed on the cover of Vogue in a designer gown — and Nicks couldn’t have been prouder of her protégé. “What can I say? That’s my Harry,” she told the outlet. “I think the thing that’s most wonderful about him—and I’ve told him this, and sometimes I think he takes it the wrong way—is that he’s such a kooky guy. He’s the type of person you’d wanna live next door to. He’d look out the window, see you having a hard time planting flowers, and rush out asking, ‘Can I help you with those roses?’ ‘Sure, but you are Harry Styles, right?’ That’s who he is.”