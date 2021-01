January 2021

The twosome have been spotted together — on and off set — several times in January 2021. Sudeikis, meanwhile, isn’t done holding out hope that he and Wilde can “repair their family,” according to a source.

“Jason’s had no option but to step back and let Olivia do her thing, but he [has his fingers crossed] that this is just a phase and that Olivia will snap out of it or that Harry will get bored and move on before too long,” the source said.