October 2020

Production on Don’t Worry Darling began in late October 2020. The cast was forced to stop filming for two weeks in early November after a crew member tested positive for coronavirus.

“The problems [between Jason and Olivia] escalated when Olivia moved to California [to work on Don’t Worry Darling] and left Jason [back home] in NYC,” a source told Us. “This was a separation, and while the two of them remained friendly and did meet up afterward, the romantic part of their relationship was over.”