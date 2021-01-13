Exclusive

Harry Styles and Olivia Wilde’s Romance: Breaking Down How and When It Began

By
Jason Sudeikis Hopes Ex Olivia Wilde Will Snap Out of It Amid Harry Styles Romance
Jason Sudeikis, Olivia Wilde and Harry Styles Todd Williamson/January Images/Shutterstock; Alberto Reyes/Shutterstock; Nigel Roddis/EPA/Shutterstock
5
2 / 5
podcast
LTG_IB_ENERGY_AMI_1.8.21_600x338

October 2020

Production on Don’t Worry Darling began in late October 2020. The cast was forced to stop filming for two weeks in early November after a crew member tested positive for coronavirus.

“The problems [between Jason and Olivia] escalated when Olivia moved to California [to work on Don’t Worry Darling] and left Jason [back home] in NYC,” a source told Us. “This was a separation, and while the two of them remained friendly and did meet up afterward, the romantic part of their relationship was over.”

 

Back to top