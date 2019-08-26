On His Relationship With Camille Rowe:

The musician’s pal and collaborator Tom Hull gave the magazine insight into Styles’ relationship with the French model, whom he split from in July 2018 after one year of dating.

“He went through this breakup that had a big impact on him,” Hull told Rolling Stone. “I turned up on day one in the studio, and I had these really nice slippers on. His ex-girlfriend that he was really cut up about, she gave them to me as a present — she bought slippers for my whole family. We’re still close friends with her. I thought, ‘I like these slippers. Can I wear them — is that weird?’”

After Styles asked him about the slippers, Hull confessed Rowe bought them. “He said, ‘Whaaaat? How could you wear those?’ He had a whole emotional journey about her, this whole relationship,” Hull said. “But I kept saying, ‘The best way of dealing with it is to put it in these songs you’re writing.’”

Styles, for his part, added that may of his songs come from dealing with heartbreak.

“It’s not like I’ve ever sat and done an interview and said, ‘So I was in a relationship, and this is what happened,’” he explained. “Because, for me, music is where I let that cross over. It’s the only place, strangely, where it feels right to let that cross over.”