On His Sexuality

Styles has never publicly put a label on his sexuality, but he made it clear to Rolling Stone that he wants his fans to feel “comfortable being whatever they want to be” at his concerts.

“Maybe at a show you can have a moment of knowing that you’re not alone. I’m aware that as a white male, I don’t go through the same things as a lot of the people that come to the shows,” he said. “I can’t claim that I know what it’s like, because I don’t. So I’m not trying to say, ‘I understand what it’s like.’ I’m just trying to make people feel included and seen.”