Comparing Acting to Music

“In music, there’s such an immediate response to what you do. You finish a song and people clap,” the “Boyfriends” artist said, reflecting on his time on the Don’t Worry Darling set. “When you’re filming and they say ‘cut,’ there’s maybe part of you that expects everyone to start clapping, [but] they don’t. Everyone, obviously, goes back to doing their jobs, and you’re like, ‘Oh, s–t, was it that bad?'”