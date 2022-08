On Dating Olivia Wilde

The X Factor UK alum isn’t overly active on social media — especially Twitter, which he called “a s–tstorm of people trying to be awful to people” — but negative comments about his relationship with Wilde can be hard to avoid. “It’s obviously a difficult feeling to feel like being close to me means you’re at the ransom of a corner of Twitter or something,” he added. “I just wanted to sing. I didn’t want to get into it if I was going to hurt people like that.”