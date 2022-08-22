On His Sexuality

Some critics have accused Styles of “queer baiting” and questioned his fluid fashion, but the “Satellite” crooner doesn’t think much of their arguments. “Sometimes people say, ‘You’ve only publicly been with women,’ and I don’t think I’ve publicly been with anyone,” he explained. “If someone takes a picture of you with someone, it doesn’t mean you’re choosing to have a public relationship or something. … I think everyone, including myself, has your own journey with figuring out sexuality and getting more comfortable with it.”