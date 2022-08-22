On ‘My Policeman’

In the upcoming ’50s drama, Styles plays a police officer who falls for a museum curator named Patrick. The pair are forced to keep their romance under wraps. “It’s obviously pretty unfathomable now to think, ‘Oh, you couldn’t be gay. That was illegal.’ … It’s not like, ‘This is a gay story about these guys being gay.’ It’s about love and about wasted time to me,” the songwriter told the magazine. “So much of gay sex in film is two guys going at it, and it kind of removes the tenderness from it. There will be, I would imagine, some people who watch it who were very much alive during this time when it was illegal to be gay, and [director Michael Grandage] wanted to show that it’s tender and loving and sensitive.”