On Going Solo

The X Factor UK alum recalled wanting to go in a different direction (no pun intended) with his sound after his boy band split in 2016. “When I first came out of the band I kept thinking, ‘Oh, I don’t want to make fun music.’ A lot of that was a subconscious thing,” he said. “I just didn’t want to make the same music — not because I didn’t like it, I just … I wanted it to be a different thing.”