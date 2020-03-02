On His Robbery

The entertainer went into detail for the first time about how he was robbed at knifepoint in North London on February 14, joking, “Yes, I was robbed on Valentine’s Day. That’s what you get for being single these days! I should have had other plans.”

Styles explained that he was walking home from a friend’s house when a “group of guys [with] their hoods up” approached him and asked if he smokes weed. The men allegedly demanded that he hand over cash and unlock his cellphone, which he did not want to do.

“I thought about throwing it in the pond to just be like, ‘Neither of us have it.’ Then I thought, ‘I don’t want to piss them off,’” he said. “There were, like, two cars coming, and I just felt an opportunity and I just sprinted and ran. I ran into the road and I tried to stop a car. … [Then I] turned and ran toward the village where I live. … I guess because they had some cash and stuff they ended up just turning around.”