On His Success

Styles said that he feels “lucky” to have a lucrative career. “I know there’s hundreds and thousands, if not millions, of musicians who are so far superior to me as a musician,” he said. “I do think a lot of this stuff is about luck, and I do believe some people make their own luck, but I also think so much of it is about luck and timing. When I look at it, there’s no reason for it to have been me who got to do it.”