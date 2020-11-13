Finding His Sound

Styles, who noted he wants to tour as soon “it’s safe for everyone,” called his fans “incredibly generous” people. He also explained the differences between his 2017 album, Harry Styles, and 2019’s Fine Line.

“I was very much finding out what my sound was as a solo artist,” he said. “I can see all the places where it almost felt like I was bowling with the bumpers up. I think with the second album I let go of the fear of getting it wrong and …it was really joyous and really free. I think with music it’s so important to evolve—and that extends to clothes and videos and all that stuff. That’s why you look back at David Bowie with Ziggy Stardust or the Beatles and their different eras — that fearlessness is super inspiring.”