Living in London vs L.A. … and Tokyo?

In the height of One Direction’s fame, Styles bought a home in London. While he planned to do two weeks’ worth of work on the place, the renovation took 18 months.

“I’ve always seen that period as pretty pivotal for me, as there’s that moment at the party where it’s getting late, and half of the people would go upstairs to do drugs, and the other people go home,” he recalled. “I was like, ‘I don’t really know this friend’s wife, so I’m not going to get all messy and then go home.’ I had to behave a bit, at a time where everything else about my life felt I didn’t have to behave really. I’ve been lucky to always feel I have this family unit somewhere.”

He added, “[When the renovation was done] I went in for the first time and I cried. Because I just felt like I had somewhere. L.A. feels like holiday, but this feels like home.”

While he calls London home, he is considering a move to Tokyo post-COVID. “There’s a respect and a stillness, a quietness that I really loved every time I’ve been there,” he told Vogue.