April 2021

On April 23, Hickerson pleaded no contest to charges of domestic battery and intimidating a witness stemming from his two Wyoming cases in February 2020 and June 2020. He was sentenced to 360 days in jail for the intimidating a witness charge and 180 days for the domestic battery charge. However, both were suspended because of a “global agreement” reached between prosecutors and public defenders in Wyoming and Los Angeles, since he was sentenced earlier that week for his L.A. crime.

Due to the 12 credits that he has, Hickerson will serve 33 days and must turn himself into the Men’s Central Jail in Los Angeles by May 7.