August 2020

On August 10, a source revealed that a warrant for Hickerson’s arrest was put out in all 50 states after he was accused of influencing or intimidating a witness in Teton County, Wyoming. One week later, Us exclusively reported that he had allegedly threatened to share “embarrassing” information about Panettiere months earlier if his charges weren’t dropped. “He had direct communication with Hayden,” a source said. “Brian threatened to release certain information if she didn’t drop the charges. Specifically, he threatened to release videos of her.” Hickerson turned himself into the Teton County jail on August 19 and was released on a $25,000 bond the day after his arrest.