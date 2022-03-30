February 2019

Panettiere looked toward her future with Hickerson when asked whether she would marry him someday. “I think so,” she told Us. “I hope so.” She also gushed about their connection, “I’ve lived a big life. I’ve met a lot of people. I learn something new from [Brian] every day, and that’s something that not many people can provide me with.” The Bring It On: All or Nothing star elaborated that she liked to spend time with her boyfriend “being low key, being mellow, having experiences, having conversations, really in-depth conversations.”