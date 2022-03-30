July 2020

Five months after the alleged domestic violence incident and the couple’s split, Panettiere got an out-of-state protective order against her ex. On July 16, Hickerson was charged with eight counts of domestic violence and assault. The felony counts were for incidents in May 2019, December 2019 and January 2020 and included two charges for felony assault with a deadly weapon and one count of felony dissuading a witness from prosecuting a crime. According to prosecutors, Hickerson unlawfully attempted to “prevent and dissuade Hayden P., a victim and witness of a crime from causing a complaint, indictment, information, probation and parole violation to be sought and prosecuted and assisting in the prosecution thereof.”

“I am coming forward with the truth about what happened to me with the hope that my story will empower others in abusive relationships to get the help they need and deserve,” she told Us in a statement on July 17. “I am prepared to do my part to make sure this man never hurts anyone again. I’m grateful for my support system, which helped me find the courage to regain my voice and my life.”

Hickerson pleaded not guilty. He faces a maximum prison sentence of 10 years and eight months if convicted on all charges.