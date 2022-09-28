On Being Given ‘Happy Pills’

When Heroes was airing in the mid-to-late 2000s, Panettiere was introduced to “happy pills,” which she said she was offered in order to help give her an energy boost during busy press days. “I didn’t think of it at the time of being a bad thing or a drug. I was 16 and it must have been something that was similar to Adderall, but they got it from Mexico,” she recalled. “I should’ve thought, ‘Oh, that’s so sketchy,’ but I didn’t because I trusted the person. I didn’t feel high and out of control, but I did feel happy and like I was looking forward to doing interviews. I do remember asking for some for personal use and then somebody else found out and let me know how bad that was.”