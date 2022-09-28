On Getting Her Start in Hollywood

“I started baby modeling at 8 months old. … When I asked [my mom] about it later, she said — I’m not sure if I fully believe it — but she said, ‘I just thought it would be nice baby pictures to have of you,'” the Scream star teased.

Following in her mom’s footsteps, Panettiere first appeared on a soap opera when she was 4 years old and continued acting throughout her childhood. “It was a lot of work. It was [me] being taken out of school early and it was going into the city every single day for auditions,” she remembered. “There came a time where I was pushing back. … I had a conversation with [my mom] once and she was like, ‘OK, you can quit.’ And just hearing the word quit, like, struck a nerve with me. To be a quitter was just not encouraged. … Had I had the choice myself at an older age, would I have chosen to be an actor?”