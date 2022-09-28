On Giving Up Custody of Kaya

According to the TV star, one of the biggest misconceptions about her is that she chose for Kaya to live overseas with her father. “I felt horribly guilty, but … I knew that the most unselfish thing I could do was to make that hard decision and just try to work on myself,” she stated. “She was almost 3 and it wasn’t fully my decision. In fact, I didn’t even know it was happening until she was already over there.”

When Banfield-Norris said she “thought this was an agreement that you came to,” Panettiere explained: “I was going to go work on myself and I was going to get better and when I got better then things could change. … But that didn’t happen. I thought she was going over to visit him like she always did. … Once she was over there it was immediately, ‘I want full custody of her,’ which was a shock to me. … It was the most heartbreaking thing I’ve ever, ever had to do in my life.”