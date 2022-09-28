On Her Daughter’s ‘Cry for Help’

Panettiere clarified that Kaya was no longer in Ukraine because of the ongoing war but was still overseas, where the actress visits from time to time. However, she said Kaya has not been back to California.

“I remember her dad calling me and he said, ‘Kaya’s going around and asking other women if she can call them mommy.’ And my breath hitched and my heart stopped. And he was laughing,” she recalled. “It was horrifying to me. He didn’t get it as it was to me, who saw, you know, that’s a trauma reaction. That’s a cry for help.”

She pointed out that Klitschko didn’t see it from her perspective, adding: “It was a trauma that she was experiencing, you know, me not being around. … You can explain that to somebody who doesn’t understand that concept or doesn’t believe it until you’re blue in the face.”