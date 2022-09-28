Cancel OK

Hayden Panettiere Discusses Her ‘Rock Bottom,’ Dispels Rumors About Wladimir Klitschko Custody Battle and More on ‘Red Table Talk’

On Her ‘Nashville’ Story Arc

“They really wrote my life into [Nashville],” the model said of the NBC hit, which ran for six seasons. “On the show, one of the story lines was that I was playing an alcoholic. Another story line was that I was pregnant on the show and then I got postpartum depression. I had to go to work every day and be acting out what I was truly going through. By the time I got home, I didn’t want to sit with my own feelings and work them out. I just wanted to escape.”

