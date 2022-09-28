On Her Postpartum Depression

Panettiere has been candid about her experience with postpartum depression in the past, but she said on Red Table Talk that she wasn’t given much information about the condition from medical professionals after giving birth. “I didn’t know to ask for help. I did what I had seen family and the people around me do whenever they were depressed or stressed out or anything, which was reach for a bottle. Which made it that much worse … but that’s what I feel like I learned growing up.”

One of the biggest things she needed help with at the time was spotting the signs of her depression. “I feel like people saw me struggling a lot, it was pretty obvious. And still nobody came and asked questions,” she said.