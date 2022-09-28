On Hitting ‘Rock Bottom’

“I had taken some time off after Nashville … and I was leaning on that bottle during that time off,” the New York native recalled after Pinkett Smith asked if she could remember her “rock bottom” moment. “It was really, really bad. I had nowhere to be and nothing to do. … Even though I knew I had to stop, I couldn’t.”

When she “finally called for help,” Panettiere said she “was in a fetal position in bed, couldn’t get out [and was] in tears all the time.”

Her real wake-up call came after her “jaundiced” skin prompted a visit to her doctor. “I looked up liver transplants and it says they give you only, like, five years. And who wants to give a liver to somebody that’s an addict?” she said. “To have a death sentence still there and [the possibility of] only five years to live, that was terrifying.”