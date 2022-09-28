On Loving Treatment

Panettiere noted that she had only positive takeaways from her time seeking treatment, explaining that she appreciated the healing environment she was in. “I loved being around like-minded people … [and] to get to be in a place where I was safe and get to be completely open for the first time in my life about all the bitter details,” she said. “I was trained from such a young age to say things a certain way, to dress a certain way, just to be perfect. And there I just got to open up and tell all my horror stories.”

Getting help allowed her to make some big realizations about herself. “I like to talk about things. There’s something about hearing yourself talk out loud where you start picking up on things that you didn’t know you were thinking or feeling,” she explained. “It clarifies for you. … I used to say, ‘Oh, I’m fine.’ And then they told me that ‘fine’ stood for ‘f–ked up, insecure, neurotic and emotional.'”