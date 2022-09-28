Hayden Panettiere’s Ups and Downs Through the Years

Addiction Battle

The Ice Princess actress opened up about her addiction to opioids and alcohol, reflecting on overcoming her struggles through trauma therapy and inpatient treatment. “This hasn’t been easy and there were a lot of ups and downs,” she told People in July 2022. “But I don’t regret even the ugliest things that have happened to me. I feel incredibly accomplished. And I feel like I have a second chance.”

Panettiere recalled hitting “rock bottom” during her “really tough” battle, which impacted her relationship with Klitschko. “He didn’t want to be around me,” Panettiere said of her now-ex. “I didn’t want to be around me. But with the opiates and alcohol I was doing anything to make me feel happy for a moment. Then I’d feel worse than I did before. I was in a cycle of self-destruction. … There was just this gray color in my life.”