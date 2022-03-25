Hayden Panettiere’s Ups and Downs Through the Years

Another Altercation

In March 2022, Panettiere and Hickerson were involved in a brawl outside the Sunset Marquis Hotel in Los Angeles. The Raising Helen actress’ rep said in a statement to Us that the pair were dining at the hotel’s restaurant when he got into an altercation with another patron. “That same individual along with the group he was with began badgering and shoving Brian at which point security pushed everyone outside,” the rep said, adding that Panettiere attempted to break the fight up. “Hayden was refused the opportunity to provide a statement to the police as she was escorted back inside,” her rep claimed. “She is OK.”

Though the cops were called, by the time they arrived on the scene everyone involved in the incident had dispersed and police found “no evidence of a crime,” per a spokesperson for the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Office. The authorities declined to file a report.