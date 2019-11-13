Hayden Panettiere’s Ups and Downs Through the Years

Baby on Board
A source told Us that Panettiere was "totally pregnant" with her first child in May 2014. She revealed she was expecting a baby girl at the 2014 Emmys that August, and she and Klitschko welcomed daughter Kaya that December. "You hear that they're healthy, and you just don't care about yourself anymore," she said on Good Morning America in April 2015. "It's the most out-of-body experience, where you go, 'I will completely lay myself on the line for my child. Without even a hesitation.'"