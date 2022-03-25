Hayden Panettiere’s Ups and Downs Through the Years

Facing Threats

In August 2020, Hickerson turned himself into the Teton County Sheriff’s department in Wyoming and was released on a $25,000 bond one day later. News of his most recent arrest came shortly after a source told Us exclusively that he had previously threatened to share “embarrassing” information about Panettiere. “Specifically, he threatened to release videos of her,” the insider said. “Some of the ’embarrassing’ information … appears to be four short video clips that were sent from [Brian] to [Hayden] during this exchange from a previous incident at an unknown date and time.” At the time, Hickerson denied the allegations.