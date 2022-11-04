‘Red Table Talk’ Revelations

In September 2022, the actress reflected on her highs and lows in the spotlight during an episode of Red Table Talk, recalling her “rock bottom” moment in her addiction battles. “I had taken some time off after Nashville … and I was leaning on that bottle during that time off,” she said. “It was really, really bad. I had nowhere to be and nothing to do. … Even though I knew I had to stop, I couldn’t.”

Panettiere also opened up about her daughter’s custody situation, claiming that she “didn’t even know” Kaya was being sent to live with Klitschko overseas full-time until it had already happened. “I felt horribly guilty, but … I knew that the most unselfish thing I could do was to make that hard decision and just try to work on myself,” she added. “I thought she was going over to visit him like she always did. … Once she was over there it was immediately, ‘I want full custody of her,’ which was a shock to me. … It was the most heartbreaking thing I’ve ever, ever had to do in my life.”