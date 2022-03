Speaking Out

After Hickerson was arrested for allegedly attacking Panettiere, the Heroes alum tweeted a photo in February 2020 of Klitschko dancing with their daughter, Kaya. She called her ex the “best father ever.” However, one fan responded to her tweet and asked “before or after he beat you,” mistakenly confusing Klitschko for Hickerson. But Panettiere set the record straight, replying back: “Wrong guy. Klitschko’s r legends. That’s my CHAMP.”