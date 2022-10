May 2013

Heather, who was a staple on RHOC from 2012 to 2016 before eventually returning five years later, and Terry notably got into a heated exchange during a season 8 episode after he used the “D word,” referring to divorce.

“It’s embarrassing to me that Terry’s bringing this up,” Heather admitted during a confessional interview. “You know, you don’t know people [like the other Housewives] hearing what goes on behind closed doors. That’s private.”