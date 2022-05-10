Heather on Ant’s Role

“Taylor and Brayden, they have a brother and Hudson’s their brother, so we want to make sure that we know Hudson and Ant as well and that the kids get to grow up together,” Heather told Us in September 2021 about her relationship with Christina’s second husband. “It’s been nice having a friendly relationship and the most important thing is the kids. We all remember that that’s the most important thing to us and the kids’​​​​ health and happiness is No. 1 to all of us.”

When asked about double dating with Anstead and Renée Zellweger, she added, “We did go to an event and they were there. I would love [to double date], I think she’s amazing.”