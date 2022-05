Heather on Being Mrs. El Moussa

“Well, her name is not Christina El Moussa … [it’s] Christina Haack. I’m gonna be Heather El Moussa,” Heather said with a laugh to Too Fab in July 2021 when asked about Christina. “We have [met] yes.”

When asked whether she and Tarek would be double dating with Christina and Josh, Heather added, “I don’t think so.”