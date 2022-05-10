Heather on Tarek and Christina’s Fight

Reports surfaced in July 2021 that Tarek and Christina got into an explosive fight on the set of Flip or Flop, with TMZ alleging that he called his ex a “washed-up loser,” comparing Christina to a lesser version of Heather. “It’s called winning,” he allegedly screamed. “The world knows you’re crazy!”

Months later, Heather spoke to Us about the incident.

“People have to remember they’re coworkers and they are exes. There’s going to be little frustrations here and there,” the real estate agent said in September 2021. “There’s a lot going on in all of our worlds, and there’s only so much that the world sees. It’s blown over, and everyone’s moving on. Like I said, it’s just exes that work together, and things come up sometimes.”