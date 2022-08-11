August 2022

During a red carpet appearance for America’s Got Talent season 17, Klum joked about how she gets her youthful glow.

“I suck [Tom’s] young blood, is what I’m doing — like a vampire,” the model quipped to E! News’ Daily Pop about her beau, who is 17 years her junior.

The TV star also reflected on their romance to the outlet, saying how the years felt like they “flew by” already. “I just know him so well. We just gel really well. I just feel like, ‘Finally, I found The One.’ So far so good. I hope it stays that way.”