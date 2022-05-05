Kaley Cuoco

The Man of Steel star dated Cuoco for just 10 days in the summer of 2013. “Things fizzled as quickly as they heated up,” a source told Us in June of that year, just one day after the twosome were photographed in Los Angeles. “They are still friends.”

“I had no one following me until I met Superman,” the Flight Attendant star told Cosmopolitan in April 2014 about their brief romance. “I’ve been in this business for 20 years, and my whole life, I could go anywhere, do anything. There had not been one paparazzi photo of me until like several months ago. The recognition was crazy.”