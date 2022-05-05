Tara King

In February 2016, Cavill, then 33, attended the Vanity Fair Oscars party with his then-19-year-old girlfriend, King. The Man From U.N.C.L.E. star faced some backlash for their 13-year age difference, but he defended the relationship in an Elle interview that same month. “People say, ‘Age is just a number.’ A lot of times it’s not just a number. It’s actually a real and true sign of someone’s maturity. But in this case, she’s fantastic,” Cavill said, adding, “It’s a natural reaction. But when I was 19, I was going out with a 32-year-old.”