The Cultural Appropriation Conversation

“Who is to say what you’re allowed to absorb and not absorb growing up? This has been a part of my whole life,” she said of her love for Spanish culture amid accusations that she’s appropriating with her story. “And I can’t make it go away just because some people don’t understand it.”

Though she recognizes that conversations surrounding cultural appropriation are “important,” she doesn’t believe it fits her experience. “As people are able to come out as different parts of themselves and how they identify and have people listen, I think that’s extremely important,” she said.