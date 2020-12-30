Controversy

Hilaria Baldwin Says Spanish Culture Is ‘Part of’ Her ‘Whole Life’: Biggest Revelations From Her ‘NYT’ Interview

By
Cultural Appropriation Conversation Hilaria Baldwin Discusses Spanish Accent and Heritage in NYT Interview
 Erik Pendzich/Shutterstock
8
6 / 8
podcast
LTG_BOGO_AMI_12.21.20_600x338

The Cultural Appropriation Conversation

“Who is to say what you’re allowed to absorb and not absorb growing up? This has been a part of my whole life,” she said of her love for Spanish culture amid accusations that she’s appropriating with her story. “And I can’t make it go away just because some people don’t understand it.”

Though she recognizes that conversations surrounding cultural appropriation are “important,” she doesn’t believe it fits her experience. “As people are able to come out as different parts of themselves and how they identify and have people listen, I think that’s extremely important,” she said.

Back to top