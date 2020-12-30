There’s No ‘Timeline’

Before her parents settled down in Spain in 2011, Hilaria’s family spent plenty of time there over the years, making it difficult for her to nail down the specifics of their travels. “I think it would be maddening to do such a tight timeline of everything,” she explained. “You know, sometimes there was school involved. Sometimes it was vacation. It was such a mix, mishmash, is that the right word? Like, a mix of different things.”

After their visits to Madrid, Seville and Valencia, Hilaria and her family would celebrate what they saw when they returned to the U.S., cooking Spanish food and speaking the language. “When we weren’t in Spain, we called it ‘we brought Spain into our home,'” she said.