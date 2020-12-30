What Spain Means to Her Family

Hilaria’s father passed down a love for Spanish culture to her, and the “deep, deep, deep bonds” he felt with the country “was something that was part of my childhood.” Now, the European nation feels like her home. “My family, this is where they’ve decided to spend their lives,” she told The Times. “I guarantee you they are going to live there and they are going to die there. That’s their home and that’s because this is not something new, no one put a map up on the wall and threw a dart at it and said, ‘Oh, Spain sounds good.'”

Though it happened to be Spain that they chose, Hilaria would have had that same feeling anywhere. “Home is where my parents are going to be,” she said. “If my parents move to China, I am going to go to China and say, ‘I’m going home.'”