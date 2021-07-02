Best Friend

“Happy birthday to my best friend. @hilarieburton is a lot of things … I’ve been sitting here trying to figure out what words to use to describe her awesomeness … there are too many,” Morgan wrote via Instagram in July 2021, celebrating his wife’s 39th birthday. “She … in a word? Perfect. The hottest. The smartest. Most thoughtful. Pretty damn funny. Easily the meanest according to our kids. Also hands down, the best mom … according to our kids … and me. Talented as hell. Nobody kisses better… not that I’d know. But really… more than anything? She’s my best friend.”

The Grey’s Anatomy alum gushed over the birthday girl, adding, “Every second of everyday she’s many of the above things simultaneously, more. But ALWAYS, my best friend. And it’s her birthday. And I’m not with her. I should be. I should never miss her birthday. Ever. So… after this year, I won’t. I love you Mrs. Morgan. I’m wishing you the happiest of days…. When I get home. Happy birthday. I’m real glad you were born… and SO recently too! Xoxo husband.”