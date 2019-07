Birthday Bliss

The Guns for Hire actor made sure his wife felt loved on her 37th birthday, sharing a sweet slideshow of the two of them together. “Happy birthday to @hilarieburton The hottest chick on the planet,” he wrote via Instagram on July 1, 2019. “The greatest mom, partner, and best friend a fella could ask for. This day is yours and yours alone. You are the love of my life mama. I have to pinch myself constantly because I just can’t believe how lucky I got with you.”