Booze Buddies

While announcing their new alcohol brand, Mischief Farms Libations, in April 2022, the couple gushed over one another via social media. “On our first date, it was clear that @jeffreydeanmorgan was a big dreamer,” Burton captioned a series of photos of their new whiskey and gin bottles.

She added: “Very quickly we planned a family, a farm, small businesses (@samuelssweetshop), a production company, and a hefty amount of fun all throughout. And it has been the WILDEST of rides. But even now – 13 years in — we are still daydreaming about what else we can create together.”