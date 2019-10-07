Date Night

After Burton and Morgan hit the 10th season premiere of The Walking Dead in September 2019, the One Tree Hill alum posted a sweet Instagram tribute to her husband. “Per the usual, I’m so proud of this one. He kills himself to get back and forth from the farm in NY to set down in GA, and he put in some damn fun performances in between,” she wrote. “The whole @thewalkingdead family has been so so good to @jeffreydeanmorgan and me and our children. Congrats to everyone there and at @amc_tv on the new season!”