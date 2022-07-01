Love You the Most

Burton explained how loving Morgan so much was both a blessing and a curse in a sweet June 2021 Father’s Day post.

“What a glorious curse to love another human this much. A lot of people are celebrating that the lockdown of the last year and a half is seemingly over. Not us so much,” she wrote. “Between productions being shut down and virtual school for Gus, this was the very first time in our life that we all got to be together for an extended period of time. My husband @jeffreydeanmorgan has killed himself over the years to get home for soccer practices, school art shows, birthday parties. But for this last year+ we have all been attached at the hip. And we loved it.”

The One Tree Hill alum noted that her family was a “weepy mess” after dropping their patriarch at the airport — but it was worth it.

“As I tried to explain to our kids, what an absolute miracle to love someone so much! We are so lucky to have this man in our lives. The goodbyes are f—king heartbreaking,” she wrote. “The hellos are holidays in and of themselves. I just want to shout from the rooftops that I found the perfect father for my kids, and I don’t take it for granted. All your effort means the world to us, Jeffrey.”