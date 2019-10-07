Proud Hubby

Morgan thanked Burton on behalf of himself and their kids with a sweet Mother Day’s message in 2018. “We all want to thank you. With every ounce of who we all are… for being the best mom in the whole world. For making our lives the best, and most special they could ever be,” the Grey’s Anatomy alum captioned a photo of Burton and baby George. “You’ve created and molded the family I figured I could only dream of… I figured wrong. I love you. I love you for everything. But how I love you for this family you’ve given us. You’re the best, smartest, prettiest, funniest, meanest, most amazing mom ever ever. Happy Mother’s Day Hil. I’ll see you tonight. Xxxxxxx P.s. make sure gus feeds animals and gets eggs! ❤️❤️❤️❤️”